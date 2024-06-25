J.D. Davis costing Yankees prorated share of minimum, with Oakland paying New York $927,000

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 9:26 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — J.D. Davis will cost the New York Yankees just $389,892 for the rest of this season, a prorated share of the $740,000 major league minimum. New York acquired the infielder from Oakland on Sunday for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans as New York sought reinforcement after injuries to Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. The trade called for the Athletics to pay the Yankees $927,312. Davis has a $2.5 million, one-year contract. New York sought reinforcement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke a forearm and Giancarlo Stanton strained a hamstring.

