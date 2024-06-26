Jazz draft guide: Will Utah keep all 3 picks? (Plus our favorite prospects)

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have been open about their desire to improve the team this offseason.

In the spring, Jazz CEO of basketball Danny Ainge said the team would be going "big-game hunting," and general manager Justin Zanik said Utah was hopeful some stars would become available in trades this summer.

So what does that mean for the draft? We're about to find out.

For the second consecutive season, the Jazz will enter the draft with three picks; and for the second consecutive season, the NBA at-large is wondering if Utah will keep all of those selections.

They did last season, but we'll soon find out if it'll be more of the same this time around. The team will have the No. 10 and No. 29 picks in Wednesday's first round (6 p.m MDT, ESPN/ABC), and will also have the No. 32 selection (the second pick in the second round) on Thursday.

A weak draft?

There's no Victor Wembanyama this time around; heck, there's not even a Brandon MIller or Scoot Henderson. The top of the 2024 draft is considered to be one of the weakest in memory, with many comparing it to the 2013 draft where Anthony Bennett was the top pick.

That draft, though, produced All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 15) and Rudy Gobert (No. 27), along with C.J. McCollum (No. 10), Steven Adams (No. 12), and Kelly Olynyk (No. 13). So even in the worst of drafts, there are good players to be had.

"I guess only criticism fits into 140 characters because that's what you see most times — like this guy can't do this or that," said Zanik about the negativity toward the draft. "I don't think that's fair. Could you imagine that I do media (after the draft) and it's, 'We passed on 10. Nobody can do anything, so we're not going to pick somebody?'

"No, like, chances are the 10th pick is going to be an NBA player at least for a little while, and hopefully for a long time. So our job is to find out how can we make that happen."

The trade rumors

The Jazz have been reportedly looking to move up in the draft by combining the No. 29 and No. 32 picks. The Phoenix Suns at No. 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17 have both been mentioned as potential trade partners.

ESPN reported on Tuesday night the Jazz have been exploring moving up to No. 5 or No. 6 in order to get UConn's Stephon Castle.

Zanik said there are some reservations about going into next season with six first- or second-year players, so there's likely some real interest on the Jazz's part to consolidate those picks; however, Zanik was clear the team wasn't just going to give a pick away either.

Moving to two days

The draft moved to a two-day event this year, with the first round being held Wednesday and the second round Thursday. Was this to avoid a future MVP being drafted during a commercial break like when Nikola Jokoc was taken in the second round in 2014? Probably not, but that might be as good of a reason as any to give the second round its own day.

Zanik said he was neutral on the move, but with Utah having an early second-round selection it might be beneficial.

"I'm curious about the night, between I'm sure that it'll help some teams get more organized," he said. "There will probably be a little more interaction."

The age question

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht is 23 years old and Providence guard Devin Carter is 22 — both could be top 10 picks on Wednesday. That's something that has grown less and less common over the years.

But COVID-19 threw an interesting twist in this year's draft. The pandemic offered some extra years of eligibility for college athletes, and that means some older first-round prospects.

"Everyone looks more like BYU now, in terms of the age stuff with college," Zanik joked. "So you're talking about 23-year-olds that have developed into very good players, and you're judging them in the same class as 18-year-olds. It's much more stark this year."

Due to the lack of high upside at the top of the draft, front offices have been presented with the age-old question once again: should they go old or young?

"You want to project the 18-year-old. … Is he going to be as good as this guy five years later? Five years a long time," Zanik said. "Or there's a 23-year-old who can help and contribute, but maybe the ceiling isn't as high because he's 23. So what do you want?"

Our favorite prospects at No. 10

Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Williams is 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan — excellent measurement for an NBA forward. He was a solid defender as a freshman at Colorado and shot well from 3-point range (albeit on low attempts). He plays well in a system as both a passer and cutter. He's not the most dynamic wing, but one who should be a solid NBA player for years.

Carlton "Bub" Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

One of the most important skills an NBA guard can possess is knowing how to use ball screens; Carrington is one of the best in the class at doing that. He's a tremendous pull-up shooter and knows how to maintain an advantage following a screen. He also sees the court well and knows how to read a defense. Can he play off the ball? And can he get to the rim in the NBA?

Tidjane Salaun, F, France

It's safe to say Saluan is the wild card of the draft. But if you're looking for a risk-reward project, a 6-foot-9 bouncy forward who can handle the ball and has some shooting potential isn't the worst bet. He's raw, but with two other picks in the draft, the Jazz might choose to be patient.

Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

In five years, Knecht has gone from junior college player to lottery prospect. His shooting — he's a great movement shotmaker — should translate immediately, and it's easy to see him being able to thrive offensively in coach Will Hardy's system.

Jared McCain, G, Duke

McCain is a great shooter (41% from 3-point range as a freshman) and is strong enough to play through contact. He'll be undersized as a two-guard in the NBA, but he's good at relocating and sliding to different spots along the 3-point line to get open.