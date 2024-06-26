U of U Health recommends positive steps to protect your feet this summer

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Now that summer has officially arrived, many people will spend more time outdoors and on their feet. It also means an estimated 80% of Americans could be dealing with foot pain. Whether you like waking, hiking, running, or playing recreational sports, proper foot care and footwear will make it easier and more comfortable to enjoy the season.

"Foot problems and pain can lead to a person's inability to put on shoes, increase in health care spending, and increase in the risk of falling, affecting activities of daily living and thus impacting your desire to go outside," said Steven Craig, DPM, a podiatrist with University of Utah Health. "And that will ultimately reduce your quality of life."

Craig has cared for patients with painful foot conditions for more than 25 years, and he knows people don't always seek treatment in a timely fashion. "We're all human," he said. "And so often we hope things go away. Maybe we've paid a lot for a pair of shoes that are uncomfortable, and we want to get our money's worth."

Ignoring or delaying treatment of a painful foot problem will not make it go away. In fact, podiatrists like Craig believe it could lead to more serious medical issues, especially if a person is spending more time on their feet. "It increases the chances of wear and tear and possible damage to ligaments, bone, muscles, vessels, or nerves," he said.

Feet provide the foundation for every step one takes. With 26 bones in it, the foot is one of the most complex parts of the body and is susceptible to many stresses on its operation. When the foot is not functioning properly, painful foot conditions can quickly surface.

The most common foot conditions Craig normally treats can be hereditary, including bunions, ingrown toenails, neuromas, corns and calluses. But many start with or can be severely aggravated by shoes that don't fit properly.

"Shoes should provide protection, support, and comfort while taking pressure off joints, tendons, and ligaments," Craig said. "Ideally, your shoes should also have plenty of room for the toes while also providing arch support."

Of course, finding shoes that fit fashionably into the summer season while also offering comfort and support can be tricky, according to Craig.

Flip-flops offer little protection or support. There are more expensive flip-flops with greater arch support, but I believe flip-flops should be primarily reserved for the pool or beach outings. –Dr. Steven Craig

"Now that summer is upon us, many of us are looking toward the convenience of a slip-on sandal, but not all of them are the same," he said. "Flip-flops offer little protection or support. There are more expensive flip-flops with greater arch support, but I believe flip-flops should be primarily reserved for the pool or beach outings."

Podiatrists are also dealing with a problem that used to be more limited to the warm weather months but has recently become an all-too-routine complaint. Over the past few years, an increase in the ability to work from home has translated into a growing number of people going barefoot. And that comes with its own set of issues, which can trigger foot pain.

"Going shoeless might seem like the most natural thing to do, but it can lead to support problems." Craig warned. "Repetitive pounding on hard surfaces stresses not only the feet but the rest of the body. Without support, the foot collapses, which then quickly leads to the formation of bunions, hammer toes, chronic arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and various tendon conditions."

Craig explained, "Hardwood and tile floors are not meant to be walked on for long periods of time as they offer no support or shock absorption. Most people underestimate the amount of time they spend walking barefoot in the house, especially those who are working from home." He added that many people put down a lot of steps doing basic household chores like laundry, letting pets in and out and cleaning.

When you are barefoot, whether inside, outside, or both, only the fat pad — the thin layer of fat found under the ball of your foot and heel — will absorb the repetitive impact. Craig said the constant impact can cause your feet to become inflamed and can generate serious pain that might move up into the hips, knees and back.

Podiatrists like Craig recommend wearing a good tennis shoe or sneaker in your home or apartment with an over-the-counter insert or orthotic if needed for support. Some fear the germs and dirt they might be tracking into their dwelling from the outside world. Foot doctors understand the concern but suggest it would be easier and much less painful to have a pair of indoor shoes that you change into at home.

With more and more kids participating in sports year-round, Craig is seeing an increase in younger patients. "Obviously the more miles you put on your feet, the greater the chance it will lead to more foot conditions and injuries," he said. "But with the right education, pre-workout stretching, proper shoes, and supports, there's no reason to slow down."

Technological advances in the field of podiatry are improving treatment outcomes and reducing patients' recovery time when surgery is necessary. Craig shared that these developments have led to an increased demand for podiatry services. "There's also a growing awareness about the importance of foot health and the impact of foot disorders on our overall well-being, which is contributing to demand and market growth," he said.

Summer seems like a good time to focus on how one's feet look when they are exposed — and on how they feel in the shoes people wear to walk and exercise, indoors and outdoors. It is important to prioritize foot health and seek treatment before pain and discomfort sideline anyone for the season.

