Bruins captain Marchand scratched from Game 4 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Panthers

BOSTON — Brad Marchand was scratched from Game 4 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers. The Boston Bruins captain is the team's leading scorer in the playoffs. Marchand was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of Friday's 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench. He did not take the ice in the third period. Marchand did not miss a game in the regular season. He scored 29 goals with 38 assists and had 10 points in the first 10 playoff games. The Panthers led the series 2-1.