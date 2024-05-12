Seth Lugo dominates with career-high 12 strikeouts over 8 innings in Royals' 4-2 win over Angels

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 5:17 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 4:34 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seth Lugo racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts during eight innings of five-hit ball, and Hunter Renfroe had a two-run single against his former team in the Kansas City Royals' 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Freddie Fermin and Michael Massey also had RBIs during the Royals' four-run fourth inning. Willie Calhoun had a sixth-inning RBI double and a ninth-inning homer for the Angels, who lost three of four in the series. Los Angeles hasn't won a home series yet this season.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Greg Beacham

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  