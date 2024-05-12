Seth Lugo dominates with career-high 12 strikeouts over 8 innings in Royals' 4-2 win over Angels

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seth Lugo racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts during eight innings of five-hit ball, and Hunter Renfroe had a two-run single against his former team in the Kansas City Royals' 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Freddie Fermin and Michael Massey also had RBIs during the Royals' four-run fourth inning. Willie Calhoun had a sixth-inning RBI double and a ninth-inning homer for the Angels, who lost three of four in the series. Los Angeles hasn't won a home series yet this season.