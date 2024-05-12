Julio Rodriguez finally gets to celebrate 1st home run of the season at home for Mariners

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 4:05 p.m.

 
SEATTLE — It took 22 games, but Julio Rodríguez finally left the yard at home. The Seattle Mariners slugger hit his first home run at home this season against the Oakland Athletics. Rodríguez clubbed a 2-2 pitch from Oakland starter Alex Wood out to straightaway center field in the second inning for a two-run shot that gave Seattle a 5-0 lead. It was just the second homer all year for Rodríguez as the long ball has been missing from his game at the plate for most of the first six weeks of the season and especially at home. Last season, Rodríguez finished with 32 homers and 103 RBIs.

