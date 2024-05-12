Chris Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic for 1st PGA Tour title

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chris Gotterup won the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 for a six-stroke victory at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The tournament was played opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gotterup got a spot in the PGA Championship next week, but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million signature events. Four strokes ahead entering the round, Gotterup bogeyed the first two holes, then rebounded with a birdie-eagle-birdie burst on the next three. The 24-year-old former University of Oklahoma player won in his 27th tour start, finishing at 22-under 262. Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson tied for second.