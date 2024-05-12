De Ketelaere's brace boosts Atalanta's Champions League chances with 2-1 win against rival Roma

MILAN — Charles De Ketelaere has netted twice to help Atalanta boost its chances of returning to the Champions League with a 2-1 win over direct rival Roma. De Ketelaere scored the two goals within as many minutes in the first half but Lorenzo Pellegrini set up a tense final quarter of the match by scoring from the spot. Fifth-place Atalanta moved three points above Roma and has also played a match less. The top five in Serie A qualify for next season's Champions League and there are two rounds remaining. The result also meant Juventus secured a spot in next season's Champions League despite surprisingly being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana earlier in the day. It also confirmed Bologna's first appearance in the Champions League.

