Patrick Wisdom homers in the 10th, lifting Chicago Cubs to 5-4 win over Pittsburgh Pirates

By Wes Crosby, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:58 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead single before Patrick Wisdom added insurance with a home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series victory. Bellinger led off that inning Sunday by dribbling a ball through the left side of the infield off Aroldis Chapman, scoring automatic runner Seiya Suzuki before getting caught in a rundown between first and second. Wisdom drove a two-out sinker, the seventh pitch of the at-bat, 412 feet into the center-field bushes.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Wes Crosby

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  