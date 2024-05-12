Patrick Wisdom homers in the 10th, lifting Chicago Cubs to 5-4 win over Pittsburgh Pirates

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead single before Patrick Wisdom added insurance with a home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series victory. Bellinger led off that inning Sunday by dribbling a ball through the left side of the infield off Aroldis Chapman, scoring automatic runner Seiya Suzuki before getting caught in a rundown between first and second. Wisdom drove a two-out sinker, the seventh pitch of the at-bat, 412 feet into the center-field bushes.