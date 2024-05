Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — Emmanuel Rivera hit a game-winning pinch-hit single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Rivera's hard grounder deflected off the glove of Phillies reliever Gregory Soto and into right field, scoring automatic runner Nick Fortes from second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled while Josh Bell homered for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game losing skid.