Diamondbacks avoid a sweep with a 9-2 victory on an unusually sloppy day for the Orioles

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:37 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 3:08 p.m.

 
BALTIMORE — Zac Gallen pitched six solid innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat an unusually sloppy Baltimore team 9-2 for their first victory at Camden Yards since 2007. The Orioles allowed three unearned runs, plus several others that were earned but at least somewhat related to defensive mistakes. Jake McCarthy homered for the Diamondbacks and Adley Rutschman went deep for Baltimore. Gallen took a no-hitter into the fifth and ultimately allowed two runs and four hits. The game was delayed 33 minutes in the top of the seventh by rain.

