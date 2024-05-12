Cardinals rally after ejections of Marmol and Descalso to snap 7-game skid by beating Brewers 4-3

MILWAUKEE — Michael Siani doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered to break out of his slump and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 and snap a seven-game skid on Sunday. Goldschmidt had gone 1 of 34 in May until he led off the fifth inning by sending a 1-2 pitch from Bryse Wilson over the center-field wall. Goldschmidt also hit a game-tying, two-out RBI single in the sixth as the Cardinals erased an early three-run deficit. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in the third inning.

