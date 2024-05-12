Fry and Giménez homer, Allen with 6 scoreless innings, Guardians beat White Sox 7-0

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:46 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 2:51 p.m.

 
CHICAGO — David Fry hit a two-run homer and Andrés Giménez lined a solo shot in Cleveland's three-run fourth inning, and the Guardians blanked the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak. Logan Allen tossed six scoreless innings to help Cleveland salvage the finale of a four-game series in Chicago and remain in first place in the AL Central. The left-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three. Nick Sandlin, Hunter Gaddis and Sam Hentges followed with a scoreless inning each. Chicago's season-high four-game winning streak ended and the White Sox were shut out for the 10th time this season, most in the majors.

