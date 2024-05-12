Trevino hits 2 of Yankees' 5 homers, New York beats Rays 10-6 after nearly blowing 6-run lead

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:47 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 2:46 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Jose Trevino hit two of New York's five homers, Luis Gil went six scoreless innings and the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 after almost blowing a six-run lead. Trevino hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo drive in a four-run eighth that put the Yankees ahead 10-5. Struggling Gleyber Torres hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot earlier in the inning. Jose Siri keyed a five-run seventh that got the Rays within 6-5 with a one-out grand slam off reliever Caleb Ferguson. Jahmai Jones hit his first major league homer, and Aaron Judge connected on his 10th home run for the Yankees.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mark Didtler

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  