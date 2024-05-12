Trevino hits 2 of Yankees' 5 homers, New York beats Rays 10-6 after nearly blowing 6-run lead

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Jose Trevino hit two of New York's five homers, Luis Gil went six scoreless innings and the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 after almost blowing a six-run lead. Trevino hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo drive in a four-run eighth that put the Yankees ahead 10-5. Struggling Gleyber Torres hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot earlier in the inning. Jose Siri keyed a five-run seventh that got the Rays within 6-5 with a one-out grand slam off reliever Caleb Ferguson. Jahmai Jones hit his first major league homer, and Aaron Judge connected on his 10th home run for the Yankees.