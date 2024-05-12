Justin Verlander dominates former team as Houston Astros rout Detroit Tigers 9-3

By Dave Hogg, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 2:35 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Justin Verlander dominated his former team and Kyle Tucker homered as the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Verlander pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight. He now has 3,365 career strikeouts, two behind former teammate and friendly rival Max Scherzer for 11th on the all-time list. Mauricio Dubón had four hits for Houston and Jake Meyers went 3 for 3 with three RBIs despite not entering the game until the seventh inning. Jack Flaherty took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Dave Hogg

