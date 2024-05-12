Ceddanne Rafaela gets 2-run double after Victor Robles' blunder as Red Sox beat Nats, 3-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Ceddanne Rafaela had a two-run double after Washington's center fielder Victor Robles dropped a routine fly for an error during Boston's three-run second inning, and the Red Sox held off the Nationals 3-2 on Sunday to take the series. Behind a good start from Brayan Bello (4-1) and scoreless work from four relievers, the Red Sox won for the second straight game after losing the opener Friday. Eddie Rosario homered for the second consecutive day for the Nationals, a two-run shot. Robles also had a base-running blunder that took them out a potential big inning and lined to left with two runners on to end the seventh.