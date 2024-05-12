Santana homers, Ober fans 10 as red-hot Twins beat Blue Jays 5-1 for 17th win in 20 games

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 3:09 p.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 2:15 p.m.

 
TORONTO — Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Bailey Ober matched his career high by striking out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins won for the 17th time in 20 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. The Twins have won six consecutive series for the first time since September 2010. Santana homered for the third straight game north of the U.S. border, extending Minnesota's streak of games in Toronto with at least one home run to 20. Twins outfielder Max Kepler added a two-run double, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games. Alek Manoah took the loss for the Blue Jays.

Ian Harrison

