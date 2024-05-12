Rangers look to regroup as they return home with 3-1 series lead against Hurricanes

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The New York Rangers don't plan to dwell on their first loss of the postseason. They still have plenty of confidence in themselves. The Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers now head home with a 3-1 series lead as they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN). The Rangers had won their first seven games of the playoffs, but the Hurricanes got the tiebreaking goal late in the third period of a 4-3 win in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead against Colorado into Game 4 of their Western Conference series.