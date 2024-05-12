Leverkusen erases memories of last year's loss by beating Bochum 5-0 to extend 50-game unbeaten run

By CiarÁn Fahey, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024

 
BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen has erased memories of its last defeat almost a year ago by beating Bochum 5-0 away in the Bundesliga to stretch its unbeaten start to the season to 50 games across all competitions. Sunday's win atoned for Leverkusen's 3-0 loss to Bochum at the same ground on the final day last season. Xabi Alonso's team has not lost any game since. Lovro Zvonarek scored minutes into his first Bundesliga start to help injury-hit Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in Thomas Tuchel's last home game in charge. Tuchel agreed in February to leave Bayern at the end of the season.

CiarÁn Fahey

