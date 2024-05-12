Atletico Madrid moves closer to securing Champions League spot after beating Celta Vigo

MADRID — Atletico Madrid has moved closer to securing the fourth and final Champions League spot with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Rodrigo De Paul scored an 84th-minute winner for Atletico as it opened an eight-point gap to fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with three rounds remaining. Athletic was held at home to a 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Saturday. It was the third win in a row for Atletico. It is three points behind third-place Barcelona. The Catalan club hosts seventh-place Real Sociedad on Monday.

