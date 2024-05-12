Kooij sprints to win 9th stage of Giro d'Italia on grand tour debut. Pogacar keeps overall lead

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 11:11 a.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 10:46 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NAPLES, Italy — Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij has won a bunch sprint for a stage victory on his grand tour debut. Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead after the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia. Kooij edged Jonathan Milan by half a wheel at the end of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) route from Avezzano to Napoli. Juan Sebastian Molano was third. Jhonatan Narvaez had seemed set for victory but was caught just 50 meters from the line. Pogacar remains 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez. Last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas is 2:58 behind. Monday sees the race's first rest day before a short but difficult leg.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  