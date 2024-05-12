Wonder goal for Ella Toone as Manchester United wins Women's FA Cup with 4-0 rout of Tottenham

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024

 
LONDON — Manchester United has won its first major trophy by routing Tottenham 4-0 in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley. Ella Toone's stunning long-range strike in first-half stoppage time set up victory for Marc Skinner's team. United cruised to victory after the break through two goals from Lucia Garcia and another from Rachel Williams. United quickly made up for defeat to Chelsea in last year's final by lifting the trophy 12 months on. Toone's wonder goal broke Tottenham's resistance when she curled the ball into the top corner from around 20 yards (meters) in the third minute of time added on in the first half.

