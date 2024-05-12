Fire causes extensive damage to Tremonton restaurant

By Ashley Fredde, KSL.com | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 8:43 a.m.

 
A fire caused extensive damage to Mack's Family Drive-In in Tremonton Saturday night. No one was injured.

A fire caused extensive damage to Mack's Family Drive-In in Tremonton Saturday night. No one was injured. (Tremonton Fire Department)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TREMONTON — Mack's Family Drive-In employees and customers were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen area on Saturday night.

About 9:30 p.m., Tremonton and Garland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the kitchen area of the drive-in restaurant where crews found heavy smoke and fire immediately upon entering. Crews were able to contain the fire to one building but there was extensive damage to the inside of the building, according to a Tremonton fire Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahNorthern UtahPolice & Courts
Ashley Fredde covers human services and and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  