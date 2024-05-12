Fire causes extensive damage to Tremonton restaurant

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TREMONTON — Mack's Family Drive-In employees and customers were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen area on Saturday night.

About 9:30 p.m., Tremonton and Garland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the kitchen area of the drive-in restaurant where crews found heavy smoke and fire immediately upon entering. Crews were able to contain the fire to one building but there was extensive damage to the inside of the building, according to a Tremonton fire Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.