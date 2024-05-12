Sports on TV for Monday, May 13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4 (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

