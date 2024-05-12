Championship play-offs: Leeds and Norwich draw 0-0. West Brom vs. Southampton is also goalless

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 9:43 a.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 7:53 a.m.

 
Norwich and Leeds drew 0-0 in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semifinal. There was nothing to separate West Bromwich Albion and Southampton in the other semifinal after another goalless draw. Leeds host Norwich in the second leg on Thursday and Southampton is at home against West Brom the following day. All four teams will hope they can produce more creativity and cutting edge in the second legs to secure a place in the final at Wembley on May 26.

