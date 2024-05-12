Hoist the pirate flag! St. Pauli promoted back to the Bundesliga

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 10:17 a.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 7:42 a.m.

 
HAMBURG, Germany — St. Pauli has returned to the Bundesliga after a 3-1 win over relegated Osnabrück in Germany's second division. Oladapo Afolayan scored twice and set up Marcel Hartel for St. Pauli's third goal as the home team moved top of the league with an unassailable six-point lead over third-place Fortuna Düsseldorf with one round remaining. The top two in the division are promoted. The third-place finisher – now certain to be Düsseldorf – faces a two-leg playoff against the team that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga — currently Union Berlin — to decide which will play in the top division next season. The playoffs are scheduled for May 23 and 27. Holstein Kiel, one point behind St. Pauli, secured its first ever promotion to the Bundesliga on Saturday.

