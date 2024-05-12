Bedard scores 2 again as Canada downs Denmark at hockey worlds

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PRAGUE — Connor Bedard scored twice again and added an assist as Canada eased past Denmark 5-1 for its second straight victory at the ice hockey world championship. Dylan Cozens, Dawson Mercer and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Canada, whose goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 19 shots in the Group A game in Prague. Bedard also scored two in Canada's 4-2 win over Britain on Saturday in their tournament's opening game. Last year's bronze medalist Latvia prevailed 3-2 over France in overtime in Group B. Finland shut out newcomer Great Britain 8-0 for its first victory in Group A where Switzerland rallied to edge Austria 6-5. Sweden beat Poland 5-1 in Group B.