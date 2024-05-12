Real Madrid celebrates Spanish league title with fans after reaching Champions League final

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Updated - May 12, 2024 at 10:27 a.m. | Posted - May 12, 2024 at 4:25 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Real Madrid has celebrated its Spanish league title with fans. The squad has met with government officials and paraded through the streets of the capital. Madrid clinched its 36th league title last weekend but couldn't celebrate the triumph right away because it still had to play the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League. Madrid rallied with two late goals by striker Joselu to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It advanced 3-2 on aggregate to the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Tales Azzoni

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  