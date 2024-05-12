4A boys tennis: Desert Hills back on top for 1st time since 2011

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — In a state tennis tournament that has been dominated by Southern Utah schools since the start of the decade, an unfamiliar name rose to the top of the 4A boys tournament Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park.

Brenan Holman won third singles, and Tyson Wilkins and William Gardner added a championship in first doubles to help the Thunder ease past region rival Crimson Cliffs 45-42 for Desert Hills' first state tennis title since 2011.

Orem finished third with 33 points, followed by Dixie (30) and Logan (25).

Holman went from the No. 6 seed to storming through his draw, opening the final day rallying in both of his matches. After dropping his first set to Logan's Phillip Xu, the underclassman came back for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

He rallied again with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 upset over top-seeded Tyler Jenson of Orem in the championship match.

Similarly, Wilkins and Gardner survived a tiebreaker with Dixie's Michael Winward and Garrett Bishop en route to a 7-6, 6-4 semifinal win. The duo then capped off the day with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Logan's Caleb Xu and Easton Jenkins.

4A boys tennis tournament

First singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Max Miner, Crimson Cliffs, d. No. 4 Sascha Voronetskyi, Orem, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline, d. No. 3 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills, 6-0, 6-1

Championship

No. 1 Max Miner, Crimson Cliffs, d. No. 2 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline, 6-1, 6-3

Second singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs, d. No. 4 Brexan Wittwer, Desert Hills, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Dohoon Kwag, Logan, d. No. 3 Ryder Reeds, Orem, 6-2, 7-5

Championship

No. 1 Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs, d. No. 2 Dohoon Kwag, Logan, 6-2, 6-2

Third singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Tyler Jenson, Orem, d. No. 4 Emerson Strebel, Green Canyon, 6-3, 6-1

No. 6 Brenan Holman, Desert Hills, D. No. 2 Aarav Parikh, Hillcrest, 6-0, 6-1

Championship

No. 6 Brenan Holman, Desert Hills, d. No. 1 Tyler Jenson, Orem, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

First doubles

Semifinals

No. 1 Caleb Xu/Easton Jenkins, Logan, d. No. 4 Coleman Pearson/Andrew Thompson, Mountain View, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Tyson Wilkins/William Gardner, Desert Hills, d. No. 3 Michael Winward/Garrett Bishop, Dixie, 7-6, 6-4

Championship

No. 2 Tyson Wilkins/William Gardner, Desert Hills, d. No. 1 Caleb Xu/Easton Jenkins, Logan, 6-4, 6-2

Second doubles

Semifinals

No. 1 Austin Beckstrom/Lincoln Crooks, Dixie, d. No. 4 Ethan Mathews/Tanner Matheson, Crimson Cliffs, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 7 Kyle Davidson/Steele Dayton, Orem, d. No. 6 Kaden Wilcox/Caleb Schmitt, Pine View, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Championship