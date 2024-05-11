Cristian Olivera scores 2 goals, Denis Bouanga adds 3 assists as LAFC beats Whitecaps 3-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Cristian Olivera scored two goals, the 22-year-old's first multi-goal game in MLS, Denis Bouanga added three assists and Los Angeles FC beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. Bouanga, on the left side, ran onto a ball played by Eduard Atuesta and drilled a line-drive cross to Olivera for a one-touch finish to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Bouanga again found Olivera to make it 2-0 in the 36th and his feed to Mateusz Bogusz for a volley from point-blank range capped the scoring in the 57th minute. Vancouver (5-3-3) had its three=game unbeaten snapped and lost for just the second time in its last seven matches. Hugo Lloris had four saves for LAFC and recorded his third shutout of the season.