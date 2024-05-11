Sophia Smith contributes to 4 goals as the Portland Thorns beat Seattle Reign 4-0

By Susie Rantz, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 10:52 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 10:42 p.m.

 
Sophia Smith had a goal and three assists and the Portland Thorns defeated their Pacific Northwest rivals the Seattle Reign 4-0 in the National Women's Soccer League. Smith now has a league-high eight goals and five assists and became the youngest player to score 40 NWSL goals as Portland won a club-record fifth straight game. Olivia Moultrie opened the scoring in the 41st minute and the Thorns added three more late in the second half. In other action, Adriana's first-half goal gave the first-place Orlando Pride a 1-0 win over Bay FC.

