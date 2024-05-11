Bleday homers, Estes earns first win as A's beat Mariners 8-1

By Chris Talbott, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 11:14 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 10:14 p.m.

 
SEATTLE — Rookie starter Joey Estes struck out five in five solid innings after being called up earlier in the day for his first major league win, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1. Abraham Toro and Brent Rooker hit run-scoring singles in the two-run third inning to put Oakland up 2-1. Max Schuemann added added a three-run double in the eighth and JJ Bleday had a two-run homer in the ninth as Oakland snapped a two-game losing streak. The A's had lost five of six following a six-game winning streak. Cal Raleigh hit his 10th home run, a solo shot in the second inning to put Seattle up 1-0. It was all Athletics after that. Bryce Miller (3-3) struck out nine, allowing five hits.

