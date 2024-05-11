Jo Adell's 3-run homer and Kevin Pillar's big night propel the Angels past the Royals 9-3

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 10:50 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 10:09 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell hit a three-run homer and Kevin Pillar had three hits and three RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels' 9-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Logan O'Hoppe had a two-run double during a four-run seventh as the Angels won for only the sixth time in 22 games. Tyler Anderson yielded three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 effective innings for the Angels, while Cole Ragans gave up eight hits and five runs in the loss for Kansas City. Salvador Pérez had an RBI double for the Royals, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Greg Beacham

