Espinoza scores go-ahead goal, Yarbrough has 5 saves to help Earthquakes rally, beat Rapids 3-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cristian Espinoza had a goal and an assist, Vitor Costa de Brito added two assists and William Yarbrough had five saves to help the San Jose Earthquakes rally from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2. San Jose (3-8-1) beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 last time out to snap a five-game winless skid. Costa de Brito played a cross to a charging Espinoza, who rolled a shot inside the back post to give the Earthquakes their first lead of the game at 3-2 in the 66th minute. Rafael Navarro scored in the 33rd and Omir Fernández added a goal in the 42nd minute to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. Amahl Pellegrino and Hernán López each scored a goal for San Jose to tie it 2-2 at halftime.