Klauss scores twice to rally St. Louis City to 3-1 victory over Fire

ST. LOUIS — João Klauss scored twice in the second half to spark St. Louis City to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Rasmus Alm scored his first goal of the season — unassisted in the 2nd minute — to give St. Louis City (3-1-7) an early lead that lasted until halftime. Hugo Cuypers pulled Chicago (2-6-4) even in the first minute of the second half. Klauss took a pass from Célio Pompeu and gave St. Louis City the lead for good in the 56th minute. Klass added some insurance 11 minutes later when he used assists from Chris Durkin and Tomas Ostrak to score for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last four matches.