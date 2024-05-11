Teoscar Hernández hits a grand slam and Paxton pitches 6 strong innings as Dodgers beat Padres 5-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — Teoscar Hernández hit a grand slam, James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings to remain undefeated and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-0. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer for the Dodgers, who have won eight of their last nine games. Paxton allowed four hits with four strikeouts and no walks to improve to 5-0. Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani came out after his fourth at-bat when his back tightened up. The Petco Park attendance of 46,701 set the largest single-game attendance record in the stadium's 20-year history. Padres starter Matt Waldron allowed one run and two hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings in the loss.