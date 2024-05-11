Elias Díaz has 2 hits including a tiebreaking single in a six-run 7th, Rockies beat Rangers 8-3

By Jack Magruder, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 10:10 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 9:18 p.m.

 
DENVER — Elias Díaz had two hits including a tiebreaking single in a six-run seventh inning, Ryan McMahon tied a career high with four hits, and Colorado won its first series of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. The Rockies, who had lost 11 of their first 12 series and split the other, won their third straight game for the first time this season. Jacob Stallings had a two-run single and Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the seventh, when the Rockies scored all six runs with two outs. Tyler Kinley got the win. Leody Taveras had two hits including a 389-foot homer for the Rangers.

Jack Magruder

