Herrera, Aliya each score a goal, Clark has 5 saves as Dynamo beats Sporting KC 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Héctor Herrera scored his first goal of the season and Ibrahim Aliyu added a goal in the 78th minute to help the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and end a three-game losing streak. Aliyu, on the counter-attack, bent a low shot around the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Tim Melia and inside the back post to give Sporting the lead for good at 2-1. Herrera opened the scoring in the 31st minute when he ripped a one-touch shot that gave the Dynamo (5-4-2) a 1-0 lead. Dániel Sallói, just outside the penalty area, fired a low roller that slipped inside the near post for Sporting that made it 1-1 in the 61st. Kansas City (2-5-5) has lost three consecutive games and is winless in six straight.