Herrera, Aliya each score a goal, Clark has 5 saves as Dynamo beats Sporting KC 2-1

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 9:10 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Héctor Herrera scored his first goal of the season and Ibrahim Aliyu added a goal in the 78th minute to help the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and end a three-game losing streak. Aliyu, on the counter-attack, bent a low shot around the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Tim Melia and inside the back post to give Sporting the lead for good at 2-1. Herrera opened the scoring in the 31st minute when he ripped a one-touch shot that gave the Dynamo (5-4-2) a 1-0 lead. Dániel Sallói, just outside the penalty area, fired a low roller that slipped inside the near post for Sporting that made it 1-1 in the 61st. Kansas City (2-5-5) has lost three consecutive games and is winless in six straight.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  