Musa has goal, assist to propel Dallas to 2-1 victory over Austin

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 9:09 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FRISCO, Texas — Petar Musa scored in the first half and picked up an assist on a second-half goal by Jesús Ferreira to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Dallas (3-6-2) jumped on top early, using an unassisted goal by Musa to take a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute. It was the fourth netter of the season for Musa. Ferreira used assists from Musa and rookie midfielder Patrickson Delgado to score his second goal in his fourth start and seventh appearance this season. It was the first career assist for the 20-year-old Delgado. Austin (4-4-4) did not get on the scoreboard until Sebastián Driussi found the net unassisted in the 84th minute.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  