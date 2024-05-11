Musa has goal, assist to propel Dallas to 2-1 victory over Austin

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FRISCO, Texas — Petar Musa scored in the first half and picked up an assist on a second-half goal by Jesús Ferreira to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Dallas (3-6-2) jumped on top early, using an unassisted goal by Musa to take a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute. It was the fourth netter of the season for Musa. Ferreira used assists from Musa and rookie midfielder Patrickson Delgado to score his second goal in his fourth start and seventh appearance this season. It was the first career assist for the 20-year-old Delgado. Austin (4-4-4) did not get on the scoreboard until Sebastián Driussi found the net unassisted in the 84th minute.