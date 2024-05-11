Kevin Kelsey scores first MLS goal to help Cincinnati beat Crew 2-1

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Kelsy scored his first MLS goals, Luciano Acosta added a goal and an assists and FC Cincinnati beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 to extend its win streak to four games. Acosta, on the right side of the area, dribbled toward to goal line, drawing the defense and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte toward him before playing a chip-shot entry to the 19-year-old Kelsey at the back post for the header from point-blank range into a wide-open net to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute. In the 76th, Acosta cut back to evade a defender at the corner of the 6-yard box and flicked a shot into the net to make it 2-0. Max Arfsten scored his first goal of the season for the Crew in the 89th.

