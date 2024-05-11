Rhys Hoskins slugs 3-run homer in 7th to help Brewers send Cardinals to 7th straight loss

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 5-3 on Saturday night, sending the Cardinals to their seventh straight loss. Milwaukee trailed 3-2 when Hoskins hit his ninth homer, a 407-foot blast to center off reliever Andrew Kittredge (0-2). The NL-Central leading Brewers have eight straight wins over the Cardinals, dating to last season. St. Louis, last in the division and nine games behind Milwaukee, has the longest current losing streak in the majors.