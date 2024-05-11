Rhys Hoskins slugs 3-run homer in 7th to help Brewers send Cardinals to 7th straight loss

By Tom Kertscher, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 9:47 p.m.

 
MILWAUKEE — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 5-3 on Saturday night, sending the Cardinals to their seventh straight loss. Milwaukee trailed 3-2 when Hoskins hit his ninth homer, a 407-foot blast to center off reliever Andrew Kittredge (0-2). The NL-Central leading Brewers have eight straight wins over the Cardinals, dating to last season. St. Louis, last in the division and nine games behind Milwaukee, has the longest current losing streak in the majors.

Tom Kertscher

