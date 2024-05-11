6A boys tennis: Lone Peak gets assist from region rival Skyridge for 6th title since 2016

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Lone Peak's boys tennis team did just enough, and got a little help from one of a region rival, to clinch its sixth 6A state championship since 2016.

The Knights' doubles teams of Ashton Cahoon and Luke Miller and Cache Dowdle and Adam Smith each won a state title, but Lone Peak coach Roger Baumgartner may want to send a care package to Skyridge's Calvin Armstrong.

That's because the Falcons junior's win over top-seeded Charles Frey of Farmington in first singles didn't just clinch an individual title for Armstrong. It also helped the Knights edge second-place Farmington, 51-49 at the end of the day.

Skyridge finished third with 38 points, followed by American Fork (25) and Corner Canyon (21).

Farmington's Justin Steed and Nathaniel Bullard won second and third singles, respectively, for the Phoenix.

6A boys tennis tournament

Team scores

Lone Peak, 51

Farmington, 49

Skyridge, 38

American Fork, 25

Corner Canyon, 21

Weber, 16

Bingham 16

Davis, 12

First singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Charles Frey, Farmington, d. No. 4 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge, def. No. 3 Davis Aubrey, Bingham, 6-1, 6-0

Championship

No. 2 Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge, def. No. 1 Charles Frey, Farmington, 6-4, 6-2

Second singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Justin Steed, Farmington, d. No. 4 Luke Goldring, Skyridge, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Tate Squires, Lone Peak, d. No. 6 Rafael Olsen, Weber, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Championship

No. 1 Justin Steed, Farmington, d. No. 2 Tate Squires, Lone Peak, 6-0, 6-0

Third singles

Semifinals

No. 1 Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington, d. No. 4 Stockton Dyer, Skyridge, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Cache Garner, Lone Peak, d. No. 3 Matthew Davis, American Fork, 7-6, 6-2

Championship

No. 1 Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington, d. No. 2 Cache Garner, Lone Peak, 6-0, 6-2

First doubles

Semifinals

No. 4 Jaden Peck/Andrew Allen, Skyridge, d. No. 1 Will Parkins/Scott Finlinson, Davis, 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 Ashton Cahoon/Luke Miller, Lone Peak, d. No. 6 Boston Snow/Blake Burraston, Corner Canyon, 6-2, 7-5

Championship

No. 2 Ashton Cahoon/Luke Miller, Lone Peak, d. No. 4 Jaden Peck/Andrew Allen, Skyridge, 6-3, 6-1

Second doubles

Semifinals

No. 1 Jared Shepherd/Maxwell Penrod, American Fork, d. No. 4 Crew Mandelaris/Brandon Poulsen, Skyridge, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Cache Dowdle/Adam Smith, Lone Peak, d. No. 3 Jacob Stone/Blake Geddes, Farmington, 6-2, 6-4

Championship