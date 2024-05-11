6A boys tennis: Lone Peak gets assist from region rival Skyridge for 6th title since 2016

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Lone Peak's boys tennis team did just enough, and got a little help from one of a region rival, to clinch its sixth 6A state championship since 2016.
The Knights' doubles teams of Ashton Cahoon and Luke Miller and Cache Dowdle and Adam Smith each won a state title, but Lone Peak coach Roger Baumgartner may want to send a care package to Skyridge's Calvin Armstrong.
That's because the Falcons junior's win over top-seeded Charles Frey of Farmington in first singles didn't just clinch an individual title for Armstrong. It also helped the Knights edge second-place Farmington, 51-49 at the end of the day.
Skyridge finished third with 38 points, followed by American Fork (25) and Corner Canyon (21).
Farmington's Justin Steed and Nathaniel Bullard won second and third singles, respectively, for the Phoenix.
6A boys tennis tournament
Team scores
- Lone Peak, 51
- Farmington, 49
- Skyridge, 38
- American Fork, 25
- Corner Canyon, 21
- Weber, 16
- Bingham 16
- Davis, 12
First singles
Semifinals
- No. 1 Charles Frey, Farmington, d. No. 4 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon, 6-3, 6-2
- No. 2 Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge, def. No. 3 Davis Aubrey, Bingham, 6-1, 6-0
Championship
- No. 2 Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge, def. No. 1 Charles Frey, Farmington, 6-4, 6-2
Second singles
Semifinals
- No. 1 Justin Steed, Farmington, d. No. 4 Luke Goldring, Skyridge, 6-1, 6-2
- No. 2 Tate Squires, Lone Peak, d. No. 6 Rafael Olsen, Weber, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5
Championship
- No. 1 Justin Steed, Farmington, d. No. 2 Tate Squires, Lone Peak, 6-0, 6-0
Third singles
Semifinals
- No. 1 Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington, d. No. 4 Stockton Dyer, Skyridge, 6-0, 6-2
- No. 2 Cache Garner, Lone Peak, d. No. 3 Matthew Davis, American Fork, 7-6, 6-2
Championship
- No. 1 Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington, d. No. 2 Cache Garner, Lone Peak, 6-0, 6-2
First doubles
Semifinals
- No. 4 Jaden Peck/Andrew Allen, Skyridge, d. No. 1 Will Parkins/Scott Finlinson, Davis, 6-4, 6-0
- No. 2 Ashton Cahoon/Luke Miller, Lone Peak, d. No. 6 Boston Snow/Blake Burraston, Corner Canyon, 6-2, 7-5
Championship
- No. 2 Ashton Cahoon/Luke Miller, Lone Peak, d. No. 4 Jaden Peck/Andrew Allen, Skyridge, 6-3, 6-1
Second doubles
Semifinals
- No. 1 Jared Shepherd/Maxwell Penrod, American Fork, d. No. 4 Crew Mandelaris/Brandon Poulsen, Skyridge, 6-4, 6-4
- No. 2 Cache Dowdle/Adam Smith, Lone Peak, d. No. 3 Jacob Stone/Blake Geddes, Farmington, 6-2, 6-4
Championship
- No. 2 Cache Dowdle/Adam Smith, Lone Peak, d. No. 1 Jared Shepherd/Maxwell Penrod, American Fork, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4