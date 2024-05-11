Agyemang, Kahlina lead Charlotte to 1-0 victory over Nashville

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrick Agyemang scored early in the second half and Kristijan Kahlina made three saves to lead Charlotte FC to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. Charlotte (5-5-2) ended a scoreless duel on a goal by Agyemang in the 52nd minute. Kerwin Vargas notched an assist on Agyemang's third goal of the campaign. Kahlina had two saves in the first half on the way to his second straight and fourth clean sheet this season. The shutout left Kahlina in a six-way tie for the league lead. Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville (2-4-5).