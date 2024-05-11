Morgan sparks Red Bulls to 4-2 victory over Revolution

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 8:03 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HARRISON, N.J. — Lewis Morgan had an early goal and picked up an assist late to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls (5-2-5) grabbed the lead in the 6th minute when Morgan took a pass from Sean Nealis and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. It was Morgan's eighth goal this season. The Revolution (2-8-1) pulled even in the 24th minute after Carles Gil used an assist from Tomás Chancalay to score his fourth goal of the campaign. New York took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Emil Forsberg in the 43rd minute.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  