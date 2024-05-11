Matt Chapman's grand slam leads the Giants past the Reds 5-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman hit a grand slam in the first inning to lead the struggling San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Giants had lost eight of 11 games coming into the contest and were averaging less than three runs over their last 15 games before Chapman provided more than that with one big swing in the first inning against Nick Lodolo. Mason Black made the lead stand up by allowing only one run in 4 1-3 innings in his home debut. He gave up a solo homer to Elly De La Cruz in the fourth.