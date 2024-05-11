Skenes strikes out 7 in debut, Pirates hit 5 homers in 10-9 victory over the Cubs

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Updated - May 11, 2024 at 9:16 p.m. | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 7:41 p.m.

 
PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes struck out seven over four-plus innings in his major league debut and Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Chicago Cubs 10-9. Skenes, the top overall pick in the 2023 draft, showed flashes of why he is considered perhaps the best pitching prospect in a generation. The 21-year-old reached 100 mph on 17 of his 84 pitches. Pittsburgh hit five home runs in all. Miles Mastrobuoni had three hits for the Cubs.

