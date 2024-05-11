Clevinger combines with 3 relievers on a 4-hitter as the White Sox beat the Guardians 3-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Mike Clevinger combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 for their season-high fourth consecutive victory. Clevinger permitted one run in 4 2/3 innings in his second major league start of the season. Tim Hill, Jared Shuster and John Brebbia combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings as the last-place White Sox improved to 9-6 since their 3-22 start. Shuster got six outs before Brebbia handled the ninth for his first save since 2018. Cleveland wasted a sharp performance by Triston McKenzie, who pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball. The Guardians lost for the fourth time in five games.