Mark Canha hits grand slam, Kerry Carpenter homers twice in Tigers' 8-2 victory over Astros

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Mark Canha hit a grand slam in a seven-run second inning, Kerry Carpenter homered twice and Detroit beat Houston 8-2 on Saturday night. Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. Cristian Javier allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings, making his first start since going on the injured list because of neck discomfort nearly a month ago. The Tigers loaded the bases int he second and Javier threw four straight balls to Riley Greene and Canha followed with a grand slam.