Messi shaken up during Miami-Montreal match, returns after brief absence

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 11, 2024 at 6:47 p.m.

 
Leer en español

MONTREAL — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami had an injury scare Saturday night. Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player, briefly left Inter Miami's match at Montreal late in the first half after evidently having some sort of issue with his left knee. Messi was hurt in the 40th minute on a play near midfield. He was fouled by Montreal defender George Campbell and went down immediately, holding his knee and writhing in pain. Inter Miami's medical staff went onto the field to treat Messi, who got up after about two minutes and walked to the Miami sideline. Messi was not subbed out, which allowed him a chance to return moments later.

The Associated Press

