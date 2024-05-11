Els, Barron tied for Regions Tradition lead at 13-under heading into final round

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doug Barron shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the Regions Tradition lead with Ernie Els on Saturday, heading into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season. Els shot 70 with an eagle and a par-saving shot after sending the ball into the creek on No. 15 at Greystone. The World Golf Hall of Famer settled for par on the final hole, where Barron had birdied to catch up to him at 13-under 203. They were a shot ahead of Padraig Harrington Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker and Charlie Wi were two shots back. Stricker is trying to match Jack Nicklaus' record of four Tradition.